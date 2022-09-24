Protesters gather in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis

Muireann Duffy

Thousands are gathering in Dublin on Saturday in protest over the current cost-of-living crisis.

Organised by the Cost of Living Coalition, supporters were set to meet at Parnell Square at 2.30pm before marching to the Dáil.

Sharing details of the protest on Twitter, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: "Today is the day. Make your voice heard."

Today is the day. Make your voice heard.

Ms McDonald is due to address protesters at the event later.

The Dublin protest comes ahead of Budget 2023, which will be unveiled on Tuesday, and follows similar demonstrations held around the country.

The upcoming budget is expected to include a cost-of-living package aimed at helping households with rising inflation and energy prices over the coming months.

However, Sinn Féin have argued the rumoured €2-€3 billion spending package will not be enough to support those who are struggling.