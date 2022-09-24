Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 14:31

Protesters gather in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis

The protesters will march from Parnell Square to the Dáil
Protesters gather in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis

Muireann Duffy

Thousands are gathering in Dublin on Saturday in protest over the current cost-of-living crisis.

Organised by the Cost of Living Coalition, supporters were set to meet at Parnell Square at 2.30pm before marching to the Dáil.

Sharing details of the protest on Twitter, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: "Today is the day. Make your voice heard."

Ms McDonald is due to address protesters at the event later.

The Dublin protest comes ahead of Budget 2023, which will be unveiled on Tuesday, and follows similar demonstrations held around the country.

The upcoming budget is expected to include a cost-of-living package aimed at helping households with rising inflation and energy prices over the coming months.

However, Sinn Féin have argued the rumoured €2-€3 billion spending package will not be enough to support those who are struggling.

More in this section

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
AIB survey: 23% of businesses say they are not operating sustainably AIB survey: 23% of businesses say they are not operating sustainably
Man (20s) dead following collision on M7 between car and pedestrian Man (20s) dead following collision on M7 between car and pedestrian
dailsinn féinmary lou mcdonaldbudgetparnell squarecost of livingcost of living coalitionbudget 2023
Around 500 people to take part in Dublin City Liffey Swim on Saturday morning

Around 500 people to take part in Dublin City Liffey Swim on Saturday morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more