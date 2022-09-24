Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 08:39

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The newspapers respond to the Government’s ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ mini-budget which saw the pound plummet to a 37-year low.
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

On Saturday's front pages, the upcoming Budget 2023, electricity costs and pension plans dominate the news.

The Irish Times reports that a last-minute budget row has broken out over healthcare spending in advance of what is expected to be one of the largest non-Covid budgets.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Government will run a surplus of €4.415bn heading into the budget, giving scope for a one-off cost-of-living package of between €2 billion and €3 billion.

The Irish Independent reports that the energy regulator is carrying out a probe into smart meter tariffs after it emerged that some of the plans offered are more expensive than traditional ones.

On the front page of the Irish Daily Mail, there will be no extra pension if employers continue to work beyond the age of 65 if Sinn Féin are elected to Government, according to the party's alternative budget.

The Echo reports that the Port of Cork has launched its €89 million container terminal in Ringaskiddy, heralded as a "game changer" facility that puts Cork "in a different league" to any other Irish port.

The Irish Daily star reports that Brian Meehan who murdered journalist Veronica Guerin will stay put in prison after objections by her family to his release.

Meanwhile in the UK, Saturday’s papers react to the Chancellor’s £45bn tax-cutting package which sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years.

The Independent and The Guardian call it a mini-budget “for the rich” and run comments made by TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady in which she said it was “Robin Hood in reverse”.

The significant tax cuts are a great gamble, The Daily Telegraph and The Times add.

FT Weekend and i Weekend lead with the tumbling of the pound to a 37-year low in response to the tax cut package.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail, meanwhile, cover the mini-budget in a different light, with the latter hailing it a “true Tory budget”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star have the latest from the rape trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, reporting that a woman who was allegedly raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, told police she had sex with England star Jack Grealish on the same night.

And The Sun carries claims made in a book about the Duchess of Sussex that she allegedly made a complaint about getting paid in 2018.

More in this section

Number of sexual offences rises to highest in a decade, gardaí say Number of sexual offences rises to highest in a decade, gardaí say
AIB survey: 23% of businesses say they are not operating sustainably AIB survey: 23% of businesses say they are not operating sustainably
Mary Lou McDonald: Time to plan for border poll on Irish unity Mary Lou McDonald: Time to plan for border poll on Irish unity
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timespressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentirish daily starft weekendi weekendirish daily mailthe echoft
Covid-19 powers to be extended by further six months in Northern Ireland

Covid-19 powers to be extended by further six months in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more