Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 19:45

Woman charged over deaths of two children in car fire

Their funeral service held last week heard that the siblings were ‘inseparable in life’.
By Cate McCurry, PA

A woman in her 40s has been charged in relation to the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

The woman is to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday evening.

Thelma (5) and two-year-old Michael Dennany died in the incident on a rural road at Lacken, Multyfarnham, on September 9th.

Their funeral service held last week heard that the two siblings were “inseparable in life”.

The woman who was arrested on Wednesday was questioned under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Mullingar Garda station.

