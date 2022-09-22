Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 12:20

Gardaí search six houses after garda car rammed in Cherry Orchard

The searches were carried out in the wider Ballyfermot area and focused on evidence gathering.
Gardaí investigating incidents of dangerous driving and ramming of a garda vehicle in Cherry Orchard in Dublin on Monday have carried out six searches at domestic residences on Thursday.

The searches were carried out in the wider Ballyfermot area and focused on evidence gathering.

A number of items were seized, including electronic devices.

Shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area. Upon arrival Gardaí observed two vehicles driving erratically.

The Official Garda vehicle was deliberated rammed on a number of occasions during the incident.

While both garda members did not report injuries at the time, they have subsequently reported unfit for duty and are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider Organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24-hour counselling service have been provided if required.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information on this incident to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

