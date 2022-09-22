Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 10:08

Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for first time in Census

The census show that 45.7% of the population said they were either Catholic or brought up as a Catholic.
Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for first time in Census

PA reporters

There are now more Catholics than Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time, according to the latest Census.

The Census 2021 figures, published on Thursday, show that 45.7 per cent of the population said they were either Catholic or brought up as a Catholic.

The figures for Protestants (and other Christian faiths) was 43.5 per cent while 1.5 per cent were from other non-Christian religions.

The 2011 Census recorded 48 per cent of the population as being either Protestant or brought up Protestant, down five percentage points on 2001. The Catholic population stood at 45 per cent in the last census, up one percentage point on 2001.

The 2021 Census showed 9.3 per cent of the population as belonging to no religion – this figure is up from 5.6 per cent in 2011.

The census also included a question on people’s sense of national identity.

Census 2021 showed that 31.9 per cent said they were “British-only” and 8 per cent deemed themselves “British and Northern Irish”.

The proportion of the population that said they were “Irish only” was 29.1 per cent while those identifying as “Northern Irish only” was 19.8 per cent.

In Census 2011, 40 per cent said they had a British-only national identity, 25 per cent said they had an Irish-only identity and 21% viewed their identity as being only Northern Irish.

More in this section

Drug dealers taking over properties in Dublin, say McVerry Trust Drug dealers taking over properties in Dublin, say McVerry Trust
Meath restaurant owner bans pyjamas from premises Meath restaurant owner bans pyjamas from premises
Woman (40s) arrested over Westmeath car fire which killed two children Woman (40s) arrested over Westmeath car fire which killed two children
northern irelandreligioncensusprotestantscatholics
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
NO REPRO FEE Open House Dublin invites you to explore the city and county with 150+ free events

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more