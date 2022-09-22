Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for first time in Census

PA reporters

There are now more Catholics than Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time, according to the latest Census.

The Census 2021 figures, published on Thursday, show that 45.7 per cent of the population said they were either Catholic or brought up as a Catholic.

The figures for Protestants (and other Christian faiths) was 43.5 per cent while 1.5 per cent were from other non-Christian religions.

The 2011 Census recorded 48 per cent of the population as being either Protestant or brought up Protestant, down five percentage points on 2001. The Catholic population stood at 45 per cent in the last census, up one percentage point on 2001.

The 2021 Census showed 9.3 per cent of the population as belonging to no religion – this figure is up from 5.6 per cent in 2011.

The census also included a question on people’s sense of national identity.

Census 2021 showed that 31.9 per cent said they were “British-only” and 8 per cent deemed themselves “British and Northern Irish”.

The proportion of the population that said they were “Irish only” was 29.1 per cent while those identifying as “Northern Irish only” was 19.8 per cent.

In Census 2011, 40 per cent said they had a British-only national identity, 25 per cent said they had an Irish-only identity and 21% viewed their identity as being only Northern Irish.