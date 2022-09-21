Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 07:43

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday’s papers focus on soaring food bills and changes to pensions
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Soaring food bills, possible increases to PRSI rates and changes to income tax bands are among the stories splashed across Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports on a warning from the State’s fiscal watchdog that large hikes to PRSI rates will likely be needed to keep the pension age at 66.

The cost-of-living crisis is the front page lead on the Irish Examiner, which says a hike of almost €800 per year in grocery prices could be enough to "break" many households this winter.

Workers will save at least €500 a year on average under Government plans to expand income bands for the highest rate of tax, the Irish Independent reports.

Analysis of grocery, energy and fuel costs by the Irish Daily Mail shows that families will be "€5,000 a year worse off".

The Irish Daily Mirror reports on an incident in southwest Dublin which saw a garda car slammed in an apparent act of revenge over arrests in the area.

The possible extradition from Dubai of a man linked to the Kinahan crime gang is the front page lead on the Irish Daily Star.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the ongoing trial of mother for the murder of her baby.

Cork retailers are preparing to "ride the storm" of the current inflation and energy crisis, The Echo reports.

The British front pages feature possible stamp duty changes and King Charles’s plans for working royals.

Liz Truss’s tax plans are front page of The Times, the Daily Mail, the i and the Financial Times.

The Guardian and The Independent report US president Joe Biden has clashed with the prime minister over the cuts.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s plans to “declare occupied land part of Russia”.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report King Charles wants a quiet coronation ceremony and a “slimmed down” working monarchy.

And The Sun and the Daily Star write of backlash against Holly Willloughby and Phillip Schofield for apparently “queue jumping” to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

More in this section

Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024 Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024
VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords
Cherry Orchard garda car ramming incident 'retaliation' following searches Cherry Orchard garda car ramming incident 'retaliation' following searches
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentbelfast telegraphfinancial timespressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesii newspaperft
Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more