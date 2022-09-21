What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Soaring food bills, possible increases to PRSI rates and changes to income tax bands are among the stories splashed across Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports on a warning from the State’s fiscal watchdog that large hikes to PRSI rates will likely be needed to keep the pension age at 66.

The cost-of-living crisis is the front page lead on the Irish Examiner, which says a hike of almost €800 per year in grocery prices could be enough to "break" many households this winter.

Workers will save at least €500 a year on average under Government plans to expand income bands for the highest rate of tax, the Irish Independent reports.

Analysis of grocery, energy and fuel costs by the Irish Daily Mail shows that families will be "€5,000 a year worse off".

The Irish Daily Mirror reports on an incident in southwest Dublin which saw a garda car slammed in an apparent act of revenge over arrests in the area.

The possible extradition from Dubai of a man linked to the Kinahan crime gang is the front page lead on the Irish Daily Star.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the ongoing trial of mother for the murder of her baby.

Cork retailers are preparing to "ride the storm" of the current inflation and energy crisis, The Echo reports.

The British front pages feature possible stamp duty changes and King Charles’s plans for working royals.

Liz Truss’s tax plans are front page of The Times, the Daily Mail, the i and the Financial Times.

THE TIMES: ⁦@trussliz⁩ to cut stamp duty in push for prosperity #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FpHrUrjrJS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 20, 2022

Wednesday's front page: Mortgage rate shock as Truss cuts UK taxes#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2mTodvZSxG — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 20, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 21 September https://t.co/uvBeadq3Qk pic.twitter.com/S0KIB2Ksom — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 20, 2022

The Guardian and The Independent report US president Joe Biden has clashed with the prime minister over the cuts.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 21 September 2022: Biden rejects PM's embrace of Reaganite tax policies pic.twitter.com/z3qgSVTHl5 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 20, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Truss and Biden clash over tax cuts for the rich #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rq1Y4NydcZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s plans to “declare occupied land part of Russia”.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Putin set to declare occupied land part of Russia'#TomorrowsPapersToday



'Putin set to declare occupied land part of Russia'#TomorrowsPapersToday

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report King Charles wants a quiet coronation ceremony and a “slimmed down” working monarchy.

Wednesday's Front Page: Thoroughly Modern Monarchy 👑



🔴Charles promises 'slimmed down' coronation amid cost of living crisis

🔴It will be inclusive and reflect the whole country and commonwealth#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/NzjIbYLJQ8 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 20, 2022

And The Sun and the Daily Star write of backlash against Holly Willloughby and Phillip Schofield for apparently “queue jumping” to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.