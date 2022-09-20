Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 20:42

First day of Ploughing Championships draws crowd of 91,500 people

A crowd of 91,500 people made the trip to Co Laois this afternoon for the first day of the National Ploughing Championships
First day of Ploughing Championships draws crowd of 91,500 people

James Cox

A crowd of 91,500 people made the trip to Co Laois this afternoon for the first day of the National Ploughing Championships.

The annual event is the largest of its kind in Europe with 300,000 visitors expected over the next three days.

There was plenty of music, machinery and fashion in the fields.

Atendees can even learn how to shear a sheep, with world champion shearer George Graham.

This year's event will also see the staging of the 67th World Ploughing Contest which had been due to be held in St Petersburg, Russia in August.

Twenty-six competitors from countries around the world will take part, including entrants from New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

Competitions will begin on Wednesday and continue on Thursday.

More in this section

Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024 Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024
VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords
Green light for new €28.5m virtual production studio in Belfast Green light for new €28.5m virtual production studio in Belfast
laoisnational ploughing championshipsnational championships
Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more