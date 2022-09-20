Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 06:36

Gardaí issue witness appeal over dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Two vehicles were seen driving erratically and failed to stop when requested to do so by gardaí on Monday evening at Cherry Orchard
Gardaí issue witness appeal over dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Cherry Orchard, Dublin on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of two vehicles driving erratically in the area shortly after 7.30pm.

Both vehicles failed to stop when asked to do so by gardaí and one vehicle subsequently collided with an official garda vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, particularly those who were travelling in the Cherry Orchard area who have camera (dash cam) footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01-666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

People pushing out retirement plans due to cost of living, finds survey People pushing out retirement plans due to cost of living, finds survey
Garda members praised for rescuing woman from burning house in Kerry Garda members praised for rescuing woman from burning house in Kerry
Government to increase fuel allowance with thousands of homes to benefit Government to increase fuel allowance with thousands of homes to benefit
dublingardaiballyfermot garda stationdangerous drivingcherry orchard
Coffin marked 'RIP British Empire' thrown into Liffey during anti-monarchy march

Coffin marked 'RIP British Empire' thrown into Liffey during anti-monarchy march

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more