Gardaí issue witness appeal over dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in Cherry Orchard, Dublin on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of two vehicles driving erratically in the area shortly after 7.30pm.

Both vehicles failed to stop when asked to do so by gardaí and one vehicle subsequently collided with an official garda vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, particularly those who were travelling in the Cherry Orchard area who have camera (dash cam) footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01-666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.