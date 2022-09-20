FRS Farm Relief to hire 300 workers over next 12 months

FRS Farm Relief is to recruit 300 farmworkers to help address an expected growth in demand for their services over the next 12 months.

The recruitment campaign will be launched at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, and interested farmworkers are encouraged to sign up by visiting the FRS stand.

The company maintains more than 1,200 farm operatives, who support more than 5,000 farms across the country.

FRS will be placing a special focus on hiring more milkers, as well as general farmworkers, with the greatest anticipated demand associated with those two functions.

The additional need for farmworkers arises from the growing pressures on farmers around Ireland, including managing increased herds as well as adapting to the needs of sustainability and other modern farming requirements.

Group chief executive of FRS Network, Colin Donnery, said: “This year has been a very busy year for FRS Farm Relief, with our panel of farmworkers growing to over 1,200 and more than 5,000 farms across the country making use of our service.

“As we look ahead to 2023 we are expecting a further surge in demand, with many of the farmers we are working with indicating they want to increase their use of our services, while our regional offices are also experiencing a significant level of interest from further farms who are keen to benefit from FRS Farm Relief’s assistance.

“We are especially keen to talk to workers who specialise in milking as well as general farm work, as the feedback on the ground is that these will be the skillsets most in demand come 2023.”