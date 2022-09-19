Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 20:19

Coffin marked 'RIP British Empire' thrown into Liffey during anti-monarchy march

A coffin marked RIP British Empire was thrown into the River Liffey on Monday, while the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth took place in England.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A coffin marked RIP British Empire has been thrown into the river Liffey in Dublin city centre.

The incident came during a protest march against the monarchy which took place in the capital on the day that the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth took place in London.

Anti Imperialist Action Ireland said it was the recreation of an action by former socialist leader James Connolly in Dublin in 1897 during a visit to the city by Queen Victoria.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among world leaders who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.

The march in Dublin on Monday afternoon was described as being “against the grovelling worship of the English Monarchy by the Free State ruling class”.

Protesters also objected to the flying of the tricolour at half-mast on the day of the queen’s funeral.

