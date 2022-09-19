Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 20:35

Four arrested in connection with unsolved 2010 murder in Co Limerick

Lee Slattery was found dead in Moyross on May 31st, 2010.
Four arrested in connection with unsolved 2010 murder in Co Limerick

By Rebecca Black, PA

Four people have been arrested in the investigation into the murder of a man in Co Limerick more than 12 years ago.

Lee Slattery (24) was found dead in the Delmege House estate near Moyross on May 31st, 2010.

Gardaí carried out an arrested operation on Monday, during which two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s were detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A second man aged in his 20s also arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A garda spokesperson said Mr Slattery’s murder remains the subject of a live and active investigation.

“Gardai continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone garda station 061 456 980, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or at any garda station,” they said.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”

More in this section

Frontline workers in private and voluntary nursing homes still to receive pandemic bonus Frontline workers in private and voluntary nursing homes still to receive pandemic bonus
People pushing out retirement plans due to cost of living, finds survey People pushing out retirement plans due to cost of living, finds survey
Government to increase fuel allowance with thousands of homes to benefit Government to increase fuel allowance with thousands of homes to benefit
gardalimerickirelandmoyrossslatterylee slattery
Coffin marked 'RIP British Empire' thrown into Liffey during anti-monarchy march

Coffin marked 'RIP British Empire' thrown into Liffey during anti-monarchy march

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more