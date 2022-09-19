Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 13:54

Eamon Ryan favours energy credits as they are 'cheap and easily delivered'

The situation would be reviewed in March and would have to be kept under review, he added
Eamon Ryan favours energy credits as they are 'cheap and easily delivered'

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has said that personally he favours universal energy credits this winter as they are “cheap and easily delivered".

Such credits were the best way to address the issue of the increasing cost of energy and to help people through this winter, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

The situation would be reviewed in March and would have to be kept under review, he added.

An independent review of energy security, which will be published today, has drawn up options for the Government to mitigate risks to both natural gas and energy supplies. Among the suggestions are increasing the importation of energy and different ways of storing gas.

Mr Ryan said that gas storage would have to be looked at as a reality even though Ireland was not at high risk because we were not reliant on Russia.

Interconnectors

New interconnectors would be built with the UK and France and Ireland will develop its own gas production through agricultural methods – anaerobic production could provide 15 percent of the country’s needs. The system had already been tested in Europe and there were already four facilities, but 200 were needed.

These were all medium to long term measures, he said.

By law Ireland will have to go for energy production measures that are low carbon and the importation of fracked gas would also be unlawful.

Gas storage could be either onshore or floating off shore, he explained, but any measure would have to be future proofed and designed to provide significant safety reserves.

As Ireland becomes more independent through greater use of renewables, the risk to energy security would be lessened. By the deadline in 2030 there will be a much more secure system.

The Budget will set out the details of the combination of measures available to support people, he said.

More in this section

People pushing out retirement plans due to cost of living, finds survey People pushing out retirement plans due to cost of living, finds survey
Garda members praised for rescuing woman from burning house in Kerry Garda members praised for rescuing woman from burning house in Kerry
Frontline workers in private and voluntary nursing homes still to receive pandemic bonus Frontline workers in private and voluntary nursing homes still to receive pandemic bonus
eamon ryanwinterenergygas
Government to increase fuel allowance with thousands of homes to benefit

Government to increase fuel allowance with thousands of homes to benefit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more