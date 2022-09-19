Agricultural Consultants Association announce 130 new jobs for rural Ireland

The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has announced that its members are creating 130 new jobs over the next year, with recruitment underway.

About 80 of the new roles will be advisory positions, while the remaining 50 will be administrative positions.

The association is expecting to employ new staff in the coming weeks on long-term contracts. It said many of these jobs will be available to graduates.

It said the adoption of climate change measures on farms will not occur without agricultural graduates bringing their expertise, and passion for change, to farms across Ireland.

Roles for graduates will include agricultural and environmental graduates working in the Irish agriculture sector through helping farmers comply with grants and schemes.

Graduates will also have the opportunity to encourage the adoption of new technologies in Irish farms, which encourage action on climate change issues.

Noel Feeney, ACA President said: “ACA members are delighted to be able to expand at what is a very critical time for farmers and our industry. The creation of these roles means more farmers will be able to prepare for the significant changes coming down the track, especially in regard to Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

"We are proud that the roles will be spread across the country and give a boost to regional communities throughout Ireland. Those interested in the roles need only reach out to the ACA Head Office for more information.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “I welcome today’s jobs announcement by ACA members who are moving to equip farm families and the sector with crucial knowledge transfer as a result of the new CAP.

"This farmer-friendly and well-funded CAP worth almost €10 billion which underlines the commitment of this government to farmers, and to the wider rural economy. As part of that funding, I am delighted the ACA will give a jobs boost to rural areas as new farm advisors are hired to help farmers be part of new sustainable schemes."