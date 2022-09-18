Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 10:05

Operation underway in Co Mayo to rescue man trapped in sea cave

Gardaí said emergency services remain at the scene in the Downpatrick Head area of Mayo
Operation underway in Co Mayo to rescue man trapped in sea cave

Muireann Duffy

A rescue effort is underway in Co Mayo where a man has been trapped in a sea cave overnight.

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday morning that officers and emergency services remain at the scene of an "ongoing operation in the Downpatrick Head area".

It is understood the man is one of two people who became trapped in the cave on Saturday evening due to the rising tide.

A woman was reportedly brought to safety by a group of kayakers on Saturday evening, however rescuers could not reach the man.

Emergency services remained at the scene overnight.

Gardaí said there is no further information available at this time.

More in this section

President Higgins and Taoiseach to attend royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral President Higgins and Taoiseach to attend royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral
Hundreds take part in protest against HSE proposal to shut Navan ED Hundreds take part in protest against HSE proposal to shut Navan ED
Liz Truss to meet Taoiseach at Downing Street on Sunday Liz Truss to meet Taoiseach at Downing Street on Sunday
gardaimayorescuedownpatrick head
Soaring ESB profits 'absolutely infuriating' for households

Soaring ESB profits 'absolutely infuriating' for households

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more