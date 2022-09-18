Operation underway in Co Mayo to rescue man trapped in sea cave

Muireann Duffy

A rescue effort is underway in Co Mayo where a man has been trapped in a sea cave overnight.

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday morning that officers and emergency services remain at the scene of an "ongoing operation in the Downpatrick Head area".

It is understood the man is one of two people who became trapped in the cave on Saturday evening due to the rising tide.

A woman was reportedly brought to safety by a group of kayakers on Saturday evening, however rescuers could not reach the man.

Emergency services remained at the scene overnight.

Gardaí said there is no further information available at this time.