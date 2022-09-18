Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 08:28

Pedestrian killed in collision with Luas tram in Dublin

The collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning
Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed following a collision with a tram in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Broombridge in Cabra shortly after 1am where a pedestrian aged in his 50s was injured.

The man later died from his injuries and his body was taken to the City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene, however, green-line Luas services are not operating between Broombridge and Dominick due to the incident.

"Due to an earlier incident, there is no service between Broombridge and Dominick Luas stops," the official Luas Twitter account tweeted shortly before 7am.

"Trams are running between Dominick and Brides Glen only. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption," it added.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabra Garda station on 01-666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

