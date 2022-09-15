Celebration planned to mark Capel Street being named one of world's 'coolest'

James Cox

Capel Street in Dublin city centre has been named as one of the coolest streets in the world in a survey by global travel magazine Time Out.

It ranked 22nd and was praised for its “whirl of culture” with “always something new to discover” and “some of the best food in Dublin”.

To celebrate this "confirmation of cool", Capel Street will host a free to enter family-friendly celebration between 1pm and 5pm on Sunday, September 25th.

Capel Street was pedestrianised in May of this year, "so it is a great opportunity for all ages to enjoy on street entertainment and free family fun in the city centre in a traffic free environment".

The event will feature face painters, a 80s/90s disco, stilt walkers, street entertainers, giant Jenga, giant chess, and the 'mega buzzer'.

Johnny Murphy aka Marcel So What and Ava Lawless (9) from Tallaght. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The street will be a "kaleidoscope of colour" with "intricate chalk art as children learn to draw and let their imaginations soar".

"There will be lots to see and do and plenty of outdoor furniture to relax and take in the sights, meet friends and sample some of Capel Street’s now world-famous eateries that were described by Time Out as 'some of the best food in Dublin and experience a “buzz on Capel Street like no other in the city'.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said: “We are so proud to see Dublin’s Capel Street named among the coolest in the world and really look forward to a celebration full of fun, colour and culture on September 25th so if you haven't been to Capel Street in a while or you're there every day come and join us to celebrate our city.”