Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 17:54

Motorcyclist in serious condition after falling off bike in Tyrone

The incident happened close to the Lifford Bridge in Co Tyrone at 10.20am.
Stephen Maguire

A man is in a critical condition after falling from his motorcycle close to a border crossing between Donegal and Tyrone.

The incident happened close to the Lifford Bridge at 10.20am.

The man was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Both the Gardaí and the PSNI launched an immediate forensic investigation into the incident as the road was closed off.

The man's Suzuki motorbike remains at the scene but does not appear to have suffered any notable damage.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Motorists are being advised not to attempt to cross the bridge as it remains closed but to use the Derry route instead.

