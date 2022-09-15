Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 12:18

Funeral takes place for children killed in Westmeath car fire

5-year-old Thelma Dennany and her 2-year-old brother Mikey died after the car they were travelling in with their mother was set on fire in what gardaí now suspect was a deliberate act
Funeral takes place for children killed in Westmeath car fire

Kenneth Fox

The funeral has taken place of two children who tragically died in a car fire in Co Westmeath last Friday.

Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year-old brother Mikey died after the car they were travelling in with their mother was set on fire in what gardaí now suspect was a deliberate act.

The two children were brought into St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford in a double coffin this morning, and Fr Sean Casey told mourners the siblings were inseparable.

"They were inseparable in life and in the words of their Dad Michael 'the only thing that separated them was school as they went their separate ways each morning'".

'Thelma attend dancing classes and football training and Mikey always came to watch her from the sideline," he said.

Gardaí say a criminal investigation into the incident is continuing.

Speaking to RTÉ's News At One on Monday, Mr Harris confirmed the investigation, which is being carried out by detectives based at Mullingar Garda station, is being treated as a criminal matter.

"This is now a crime investigation. We're investigating this as suspicious circumstances around these deaths and we're regarding it now as a crime investigation.

"In particular, we would ask the public for their support in helping us in the investigation. Anybody who was moving in the Lacken, Multyfarnham area last Friday between about 2pm and 3.30pm-3.40pm - if they took dashcam footage, if they saw anything suspicious, please report it to gardaí," Mr Harris said.

More in this section

Family run bus company ending services due to soaring costs Family run bus company ending services due to soaring costs
Data protection watchdog defends handling of social media investigations Data protection watchdog defends handling of social media investigations
People urged to get Covid booster despite WHO 'end is in sight' comment People urged to get Covid booster despite WHO 'end is in sight' comment
longfordirelandthelma dennanymikey dennanywestmeath care fire
Mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up night sky in Northern Ireland

Mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up night sky in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more