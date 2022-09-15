Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 11:31

Family run bus company ending services due to soaring costs

Buggy’s Coaches operating routes between Kilkenny and Castlecomer and Ballyragget for 72 years will end for good on Friday
Family run bus company ending services due to soaring costs

Sarah Slater

A family-run bus company operating in Kilkenny for more than 70 years is ending local services due to soaring costs.

Buggy’s Coaches operating routes between Kilkenny and Castlecomer and Ballyragget for 72 years will end for good on Friday after exhausting all avenues to keep the routes going.

When the privately-run operated routes cease no other bus operators are prepared to take them over due to spiralling transport costs.

In a statement Buggys Coaches Ltd said: “With great regret we must announce - all local bus routes suspended from Friday night due to hugely increased costs.

“After 72 years of continuous operation. All transport will be free on Friday as we say goodbye and thank all our customers. Our tours and day trips will continue to operate.

Funding

Denis Buggy of Buggys Coaches explained that they have been in discussions with the Department of Transport in a bid to secure funding to assist them or other private operators.

Speaking on KCLRFM local radio station Mr Buggy said: “I didn’t want to go off into the sunset as I couldn’t look people in the eye if I didn’t try or get the Department of Transport involved to see if another bus operator would buy the licence.

“The Department said in writing after two months of us trying that there would be no funding forthcoming and no private operators would be interested in taking the route over due to costs.

“This is not just about providing a bus route, it's about helping communities to stay alive, giving much needed services and indeed a form of social interaction for people.”

Operation costs

Mr Buggy pointed out that the Department explained there would be funding for other private bus operators adding: “They have many people like ourselves who have to suspend operations due to the cost of operation being now much greater than revenue.”

Mr Buggy, who lives in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny revealed that having spoken with other providers they too are also downsizing their fleet of buses with some halving their routes to try and stay in business.

He said that State-run coach services do not pay VAT, excise or duty and are able to purchase fuel at 20c per litre.

“Private coach operators are not allowed any of these benefits and we have to buy our diesel at €1.95 per litre,” said Mr Buggy.

More in this section

Data protection watchdog defends handling of social media investigations Data protection watchdog defends handling of social media investigations
Donohoe says report recommendation to increase taxes is ‘challenging' Donohoe says report recommendation to increase taxes is ‘challenging'
People urged to get Covid booster despite WHO 'end is in sight' comment People urged to get Covid booster despite WHO 'end is in sight' comment
co kilkennycastlecomer,bus servicesfamily bus companyballyraggetbuggy’s coaches
Mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up night sky in Northern Ireland

Mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up night sky in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more