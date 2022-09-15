Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 07:53

People urged to get Covid booster despite WHO 'end is in sight' comment

On Wednesday WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight.”
People urged to get Covid booster despite WHO 'end is in sight' comment

Vivienne Clarke

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey has urged people to continue to get their booster Covid-19 vaccine and also to get the flu vaccine this winter despite comments from the World Health Organisation that “the end is in sight”.

On Wednesday WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight.”

Prof. McConkey told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the most recent variants of Covid-19 – Omicron BA4 and BA5 had not been as severe and while people were still becoming ill, the majority were not experiencing severe respiratory illness.

“I’m hopeful we won’t see a worse variant, but we could see a whole new disease. There could be a new threat out there,” he warned.

Vaccination

Vaccination remained an important solution and people should continue to get follow-up (booster) vaccines. The swift development of a vaccine for Covid-19 was part of the reason for the “fizzling” out of the virus, he said.

This winter people should also get their flu vaccine, he urged.

Ireland had coped well with the pandemic, said Prof McConkey. There had been good developments such as a move to “digitised” business which meant less air travel, the greater trust between countries, statutory sick pay and the recognition of the importance of smaller class sizes.

There had been a lower death rate in Ireland because of the care in the community for the vulnerable and elderly.

“I hope that spirit stays with us and the sense of international cooperation.”

More in this section

Donohoe says report recommendation to increase taxes is ‘challenging' Donohoe says report recommendation to increase taxes is ‘challenging'
Varadkar says minimum wage rise will not see a cut in workers' hours Varadkar says minimum wage rise will not see a cut in workers' hours
Rising cost of business a key concern for 63% of SMEs, finds survey Rising cost of business a key concern for 63% of SMEs, finds survey
covid-19world health organisationwhoinfectious diseasebooster covid-19 vaccine
Emergency electricity plant receives approval amid fears over State supply

Emergency electricity plant receives approval amid fears over State supply

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more