Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 11:19

Property price index surpasses Celtic Tiger peak

House prices rose 13 per cent in the year to the end of July
Property price index surpasses Celtic Tiger peak

Tomas Doherty

The residential property price index has now surpassed the peak recorded during the Celtic Tiger era.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said the national index reached the value of 164.9 points in July 2022, higher than the 163.6 points recorded in April 2007 ahead of the global financial crisis.

However, actual property prices are not yet at the level seen before the market crashed in 2007.

Residential house prices increased 13 per cent in the year to the end of July, with prices in Dublin rising 10.4 per cent and prices outside Dublin up 15.2 per cent, according to the CSO figures.

The rate of increase slowed slightly from 14 per cent in the year to June, extending a pattern of deceleration seen in recent months, but it remains substantially higher than the 8.5 per cent pace of rises recorded in the year to July 2021.

More in this section

High earnings and job security top motivators for graduates, says research High earnings and job security top motivators for graduates, says research
Feed prices for agriculture up by 34.2% with knock on effect on food prices Feed prices for agriculture up by 34.2% with knock on effect on food prices
Teen given deferred sentence for 'spontaneous' attack on boy with autism Teen given deferred sentence for 'spontaneous' attack on boy with autism
csohousinghousing crisishouse pricesresidential property price index
Dublin’s iconic Buswells Hotel on sale for €22m

Dublin’s iconic Buswells Hotel on sale for €22m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more