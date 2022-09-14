Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:53

Police charge man (31) with murder of west Belfast woman

The young woman died suddenly on Sunday morning, police said.
By Alana Calvert, PA

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson from the Greenan area in west Belfast.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police arrested the man a day earlier following the “sudden death” of Thomson on Sunday morning at a property in west Belfast.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team launched a murder investigation following a post-mortem of her body.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin earlier said police arrested him on on suspicion of murder and of “being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug”.

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation are being urged to contact the major investigation team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

