Over 85% of adults are anxious over winter energy costs, survey finds

Muireann Duffy

Predicted price increases for energy this winter is causing anxiety for 86 per cent of Irish adults, of whom 44 per cent said they are 'very anxious', according to a recent survey.

The research, carried out by iReach, found 67 per cent of respondents expect there to be cuts or restrictions on electricity supplies this winter, while 30 per cent expect similar measures surrounding petrol and diesel.

Just over half believe the Government's plan to offer electricity credit to households as part of Budget 2023 will help with rising energy bills, while 34 per cent said they plan to invest in energy upgrades, such as a new boiler, before the winter.

Just under one quarter (23 per cent) said they plan to reduce their energy usage by up to 20 per cent during peak hours (4pm-7pm) following a recommendation by the Government, while 31 per cent said they are also planning to increase their public transport usage in order to save on energy.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin reiterated the Government's plan to offer credit to household as part of the upcoming budget, which will be unveiled on Tuesday, September 27th.

He added that while the total figure to be apportioned to cost-of-living measures is yet to be finalised, there is a mix of once-off and ongoing supports which will last into next spring being discussed.