Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 16:14

State pledges to increase offshore wind power in European 'peace project'

The North Seas Energy Cooperation group aims to make offshore wind energy one of the major sources of power within Europe
State pledges to increase offshore wind power in European 'peace project'

Cate McCurry, PA

The State has pledged to increase its offshore wind power following an agreement with other EU energy ministers from coastal states.

In a joint declaration of the North Seas Energy Cooperation group, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan confirmed that they will aim to install offshore wind turbines to generate 73 gigawatts by 2030 and at least 260GW of offshore wind energy by 2050.

The group, which includes Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, aims to promote offshore wind energy and develop offshore grids.

It aims to make offshore wind energy one of the major sources of power within Europe.

The agreement reached represents more than 85 per cent of the EU-wide target of 300GW for 2050.

Mr Ryan described it as a “very significant project” for the future of our energies.

“The North Seas Energy Cooperation is critical to the development of our offshore wind resources.

“What we did, nine ministers coming together, is making sure that actually we do this in a collective organised properly structured way.

“We set out new levels of ambition, 73 gigawatts of offshore wind to be developed among our countries by 2030, 300 megawatts by 2050.

“It’s central to meeting our climate targets. It’s a huge industrial development opportunity for each of our countries and for Europe and it’s critical for meeting our energy security.

 

“This project is the response to the war on energy that has been started by the Russian government. It’s our opportunity to switch to our own resources, to protect our people having a secure supply, lower cost, cleaner power.

“The declaration today is a declaration of real intent. We are going offshore, we’re going on scale and speed to develop our own power, a new industrial revolution.

“It’s also the peace project of our time. It switches away from gas, at this time when it’s been used as a weapon of war. It switches to power that we can rely on that we have in Ireland and particularly at scale.”

Mr Ryan added: “If we deliver some of those 300 gigawatts, it’s roughly 10 per cent of European energy supply and that’s not insignificant.

“When you start matching that with solar from the south, hydro from the Alps and from Scandinavia, we still match that with energy efficiency, you start to reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels. It’s one of the big scale renewable projects which we have to hand.”

Rob Jetten, the energy minister for the Netherlands, said it was a “peace project” of our time.

“We’ve been faced by these Russian aggressions. It’s a true wake-up call that we’ve been overdependent on fossil fuels and we’ve been overdependent on imports of cheap energy from Russia.

“The North Sea is actually the region to become the energy power hub for the whole European Union.

“Some 85 per cent of our wind ambition from the EU can be realised here in this region. The work of the Irish presidency has been crucial to take important steps for the upcoming years.

“It’s crucial that we work together with the UK if we want to be as much as energy independent as we can be.”

More in this section

HSE owes €116 million to Dublin City Council for Fire Brigade ambulance service HSE owes €116 million to Dublin City Council for Fire Brigade ambulance service
Accession proclamation read to people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle Accession proclamation read to people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle
Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship
euenvironmenteamon ryanrenewable energyenergyoffshorewind powernorth seas energy cooperation
Taoiseach will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in London

Taoiseach will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in London

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more