Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 15:29

No appetite to reduce tax-free inheritance threshold - Taoiseach

Three members of Fine Gael's finance committee said reducing the amount a child can inherit tax-free from their parent during a cost-of-living crisis would amount to "an attack on working families"
No appetite to reduce tax-free inheritance threshold - Taoiseach

There is no appetite to reduce the amount which can be inherited by children tax-free, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

His comments came in response to reports that the Commission on Taxation has recommended that the Government should "substantially" reduced the amount a child can inherit from their parent for which they do not have to pay Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT).

Currently, children can inherit up to €335,000 from a parent without paying tax. Anything beyond that figure is subject to the 33 per cent CAT rate.

However, Mr Martin said such action would raise a number of issues, particularly for those inheriting property.

The suggestion of reducing the tax-free inheritance amount has also been criticised by a number of the Taoiseach's coalition colleagues.

Fine Gael TDs Neale Richmond and Bernard Durkan, as well as Senator Maria Byrne said such a measure during a cost-of-living crisis would amount to "an attack on working families".

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the three members of Fine Gael's finance committee "completely rejected" the move, adding it would be "completely unfair on all families".

"This proposal is utterly appalling. It comes at a time when house prices are already high, and families are faced with a cost of living battle.

"People who work all their lives to put a home over their heads and provide for their family should not be punished for their hard work when they wish, at the time of their choosing or indeed their passing, to provide their children with something to help secure their future," their statement said.

"Young people across Ireland are following in the footsteps of their parents and are working hard to provide for their future, their families and homes of their own. Parents should not have to worry about their children paying this tax," it added.

Budget 2023 will be unveiled on Tuesday, September 27th.

More in this section

Survey finds 70% of young people considering emigrating Survey finds 70% of young people considering emigrating
Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship
Day in the life: FinalBend entrepreneur (21) on juggling the boardroom and classroom Day in the life: FinalBend entrepreneur (21) on juggling the boardroom and classroom
micheal martinfine gaeltaxbudgetneale richmondmaria byrnebernard durkanbudget 2023inheritance taxcommission on taxation
Taoiseach will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in London

Taoiseach will attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in London

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more