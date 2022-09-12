No appetite to reduce tax-free inheritance threshold - Taoiseach

There is no appetite to reduce the amount which can be inherited by children tax-free, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

His comments came in response to reports that the Commission on Taxation has recommended that the Government should "substantially" reduced the amount a child can inherit from their parent for which they do not have to pay Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT).

Currently, children can inherit up to €335,000 from a parent without paying tax. Anything beyond that figure is subject to the 33 per cent CAT rate.

However, Mr Martin said such action would raise a number of issues, particularly for those inheriting property.

The suggestion of reducing the tax-free inheritance amount has also been criticised by a number of the Taoiseach's coalition colleagues.

Fine Gael TDs Neale Richmond and Bernard Durkan, as well as Senator Maria Byrne said such a measure during a cost-of-living crisis would amount to "an attack on working families".

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the three members of Fine Gael's finance committee "completely rejected" the move, adding it would be "completely unfair on all families".

"This proposal is utterly appalling. It comes at a time when house prices are already high, and families are faced with a cost of living battle.

"People who work all their lives to put a home over their heads and provide for their family should not be punished for their hard work when they wish, at the time of their choosing or indeed their passing, to provide their children with something to help secure their future," their statement said.

"Young people across Ireland are following in the footsteps of their parents and are working hard to provide for their future, their families and homes of their own. Parents should not have to worry about their children paying this tax," it added.

Budget 2023 will be unveiled on Tuesday, September 27th.