BT Young Scientist winners set to compete at EU competition

James Cox

BT Young Scientist 2022 winners Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar will represent Ireland at the 2022 EU Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) taking place in Leiden, Netherlands, this week from September 13th to 18th.

Joshi and Kumar, fourth and fifth year students from Synge Street, Dublin, will present their BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2022 winning project, entitled “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem’’, which was presented in the chemical, physical and mathematical sciences category at the 2022 exhibition.

The students presented a new approach to this problem that dates back to 1687, while also identifying areas of possible application in contemporary engineering.

They will compete against students from EU member states and other guest countries, including USA, Canada, and South Korea, who also participate in this prestigious event.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with BT Young Scientist 2022 winners, Aditya Kumar (left) and Aditya Joshi, and Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, at Government Buildings Dublin. Fennell Photography 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin invited the students and their families to meet him at Government Buildings where he wished them will at the European contest and in their future careers.

Shay Walsh, managing director of BT Ireland said: "Our BTYSTE judges were extremely impressed by Joshi and Kumar’s fantastic project last January, and I have no doubt they will impress judges in Europe too.

"Ireland’s track record of sending projects from the BTYSTE to EUCYS is exceptional with 16 first places in 32 years, but to even have the opportunity to showcase what our young minds can do at the EU contest is a prize in itself. I wish Joshi and Kumar the very best of luck in the Netherlands this week."

Speaking ahead of their trip, Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar said: "Being involved in the BTYSTE from January until now has been amazing, and to now go to EUCYS and represent Ireland is the cherry on top and we’re super excited. We hope the judges are impressed with our project, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the other projects that will be there from countries around the world."

The winners of EUCYS will be announced on Saturday, September 17th.