Gardaí suspect fatal Westmeath car fire started deliberately

Gardaí investigating a car fire in Co Westmeath, which left two children dead and their mother seriously injured, strongly suspect that the blaze was started maliciously.

Lynn Egar (40s) and her son Michael (2) and daughter Thelma (5) were in their car on a rural road near Multyfarnham last Friday afternoon when the vehicle was engulfed by flames.

According to The Irish Times, the Garda investigation being carried out by detectives based at Mullingar Garda station is criminal in nature and arson is the main line of inquiry.

Hundreds of people gathered in Multyfarnham on Sunday evening for a vigil in memory of the children.

The family’s home in Rathowen, Co Westmeath, some 10km from Multyfarnham, was sealed off as part of the inquiry and detectives were trying to piece together the movements of Ms Egar and her two children before the incident.

The emergency services were alerted at about 4pm on Friday when another road user came upon the burning car on a minor road at Lacken, between Coole and Multyfarnham.

Ms Egar was airlifted from the scene and has been undergoing treatment at a Dublin hospital. She is in a stable condition and is expected to survive.

Michael was taken from the vehicle and brought by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where he was pronounced dead on Friday evening. Thelma’s remains were found in the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to contact them. The incident room at Mullingar Garda Station can be reached at 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.