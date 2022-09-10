Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 13:08

Gardaí investigating Westmeath car fire that killed two children

The children's mother suffered critical injuries from the blaze, and was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in Dublin.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí in Westmeath are continuing to investigate a car fire which claimed the lives of two children yesterday.

It happened near the town of Multyfarnham at about 4pm in the afternoon.

The State Pathologist is scheduled to carry out post-mortems on the remains of the deceased.

The State Pathologist is scheduled to carry out post-mortems on the remains of the deceased.

The results will determine the course of the Garda investigation into the fire.

An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda Station and Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact investigating Gardaí at Mullingar at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

