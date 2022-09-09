Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 19:06

Two children dead and woman injured in car fire in Co Westmeath

At about 4pm on Friday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in the Multyfarnham area of County Westmeath.
Amy Blaney

An infant boy and juvenile girl have died following a car fire in Co Westmeath.

At about 4pm on Friday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in the Multyfarnham area of Co Westmeath.

A female adult was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

He has since been pronounced dead.

The remains of a juvenile girl were also discovered at the scene.

This is a live incident and no further information is available at this time.

Enquires are ongoing and updates will follow.

