Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 13:54

Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says

The party's housing spokesperson said the party would put €6.5 billion into the construction of 100,000 public homes over five years
Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says

Vivienne Clarke

Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if the party was in Government, housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has said.

On the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk, Mr Ó Broin explained that in Sinn Féin’s alternative budget the party would put €6.5 billion into the construction of 100,000 public homes over five years in government.

He said the current system for public housing includes only 30 per cent of construction costs, and claimed Sinn Féin would not change the system, just expand it.

At present approved housing bodies borrow money from the housing finance agency, the European Investment Bank, or banks elsewhere, he explained. Bureaucracy was the real problem and could often add two years to a project between planning and construction.

Mr Ó Broin said that under the Sinn Féin proposal, public homes would still be built by private building contractors, but he was confident that the resources existed to ramp up production.

“There is a capacity in the private sector to build more residential homes if the Government gets its act together and makes it easier for those building contractors to get into the public works contracts.”

Included in the Sinn Féin proposal for 20,000 homes per year is the renovation of 4,000 derelict structures, which would be quicker and cheaper to acquire, refurbish and get back on the market, he said.

Ireland was not the only country with a housing crisis, he added. Almost every major city in the “overdeveloped” world was in a housing crisis. However, countries like Germany, Austria and Singapore were less prone to the peaks and troughs experienced in Ireland, in those countries over 30 per cent of housing was “non-market, social and affordable.”

On the issue of homelessness Mr Ó Broin said that Dublin should look to the example of Helsinki where the Finnish government took the decision to end long-term homelessness and the need to sleep rough.

“The speed with which the [Finnish] government manages to secure housing is phenomenal compared to here.”

There were “moments” in Ireland’s past where the Government had got it right, he acknowledged. Marino in north Dublin had “some of the best quality housing in the city.”

More in this section

Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share
Inflation at near four-decade high of 8.7% in August Inflation at near four-decade high of 8.7% in August
New Northern Ireland secretary warned Executive ‘desperately’ needed New Northern Ireland secretary warned Executive ‘desperately’ needed
housingsinn féinhousing crisiseoin ó broinbudgetalternative budget
Conor McGregor receives extra motoring charge for dangerous driving

Conor McGregor receives extra motoring charge for dangerous driving

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more