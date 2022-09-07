Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Cavan

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 30s in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Co Cavan last month.

The incident took place on the N3 at Billis, Ballyjamesduff on August 18th with a male pedestrian in his 50s pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers from Bailieborough have since located and seized the vehicle thought to have been involved in the collision. A technical examination of the vehicle has also been completed.

Gardaí made the arrest in connection with the matter on Tuesday evening and the man is currently being held at Bailieborough Garda station under provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigation into the incident are ongoing.