Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 08:06

Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Cavan

The collision took place on the N3 at Billis, Ballyjamesduff on August 18th
Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Cavan

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 30s in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Co Cavan last month.

The incident took place on the N3 at Billis, Ballyjamesduff on August 18th with a male pedestrian in his 50s pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers from Bailieborough have since located and seized the vehicle thought to have been involved in the collision. A technical examination of the vehicle has also been completed.

Gardaí made the arrest in connection with the matter on Tuesday evening and the man is currently being held at Bailieborough Garda station under provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigation into the incident are ongoing.

More in this section

Green light for Aughinish Alumina expansion in Limerick despite farmers' concerns Green light for Aughinish Alumina expansion in Limerick despite farmers' concerns
Increase in potentially-deadly E Coli bacteria in mid-west Increase in potentially-deadly E Coli bacteria in mid-west
Three arrested in connection with fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy (29) in Co Kildare Three arrested in connection with fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy (29) in Co Kildare
gardaicavanballyjamesdufffatal road traffic incident
Three men arrested over fatal Monasterevin attack released without charge

Three men arrested over fatal Monasterevin attack released without charge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more