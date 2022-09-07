Three men arrested over fatal Monasterevin attack released without charge

Michelle Devane, PA

Three men arrested over the death of a man after an attack in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, have been released without charge.

The men, who are all in their early 20s, were released on Tuesday night, gardaí confirmed.

They had been in custody in a number of Garda stations in Co Kildare after being arrested earlier on Tuesday.

Gardaí said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Dylan McCarthy, from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, died in hospital on August 22nd after being assaulted in the early hours of August 21st.

The 29-year-old had been attending a family event in Monasterevin.

He was found unresponsive in Dublin Street after reports of a row involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he later died.