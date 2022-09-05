Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 20:45

Gardaí seize €48,000 in cash and over €9,000 worth of drugs in Co Mayo

One man was arrested following searches at a number of properties in Catlebar
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have seized a large sum of cash and a quantity of drugs following a search operation in Co Mayo, resulting in the arrest of one man.

As part of Operation Tara officers from the Mayo Divisional Drugs Task Force searched a number of properties in Castlebar on Monday.

During the course of the searches €48,000 in cash was discovered in addition to quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

Gardaí said the drugs had an estimated value in excess of €9,000.

Drug-related paraphernalia, electronic devices and weapons, including imitation firearms, were also seized.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested following the searches and is currently being detained for questioning at Castlebar Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The drugs have been sent for further analysis and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

