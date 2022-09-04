Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 21:54

In Photos: 'Singin' in the Rain' Electric Picnic 2022 returns to Stradbally

Although it was wet and rainy for most of three-day festival, it didn't dampen the spirits of the close to 70,000 music lovers.
In Photos: 'Singin' in the Rain' Electric Picnic 2022 returns to Stradbally

Kenneth Fox

After two long years Ireland's biggest music and arts festival Electric Picnic returned to Stradbally, Co Laois.

Although it was wet and rainy for most of three-day festival, it didn't dampen the spirits of the close to 70,000 music lovers.

With the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys headlining, there was plenty of variety on show.

There were also a number of Irish acts on the bill with the likes of Denise Chalia, Picture This, Fontaines D.C., James Vincent McMorrow and The Coronas flying the green flag.

Here are some of the best pictures from the festival.

Picture This performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Picture This performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Daniel 'Lango' Lang of the Scratch during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

DJ Provai of Kneecap during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Kneecap perform during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Crowds watch Anne-Marie during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Anne-Marie during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Anne-Marie on the main stage during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Revellers during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Revellers during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Cosplayer Keith Rankin during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

DJ Provai of Kneecap during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Festivalgoers at the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Crowds watch Becky Hill on the main stage during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

More in this section

Teenager in critical condition following Dublin nightclub attack Teenager in critical condition following Dublin nightclub attack
Labour leader calls on Government to bring in energy price cap Labour leader calls on Government to bring in energy price cap
Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain hits campers as Met Éireann issues new warning Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain hits campers as Met Éireann issues new warning
dermot kennedy2022irelandstradballyelectric picnickneecappicture this
Three siblings killed in violent attack at Tallaght home are named

Three siblings killed in violent attack at Tallaght home are named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more