Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 15:05

Motorist dies two weeks after road collision in Co Tyrone

Two men involved in the crash were taken to hospital, but one has since died.
Motorist dies two weeks after road collision in Co Tyrone

By Cate McCurry, PA

A man in his 20s has died two weeks after he was involved in a road collision in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened on the Tummery Road area of Dromore on Saturday, August 20th.

PSNI officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow-coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and one has now died, the PSNI said.

PSNI spokesman Sergeant Smart said: “We are reiterating our appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact us on 101.”

The public can also make a report using the online form at psni.police.uk/makeareport.

