Two arrested over house fire that killed father and daughter 10 years ago

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 09:16

Anthony O’Brien (30) and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the blaze.
Two further people have been arrested in relation to a house fire in Tralee, Co Kerry more than 10 years ago in which a man and his daughter, aged five died.

The house fire occurred at their home at Kileen Heights on May 12th, 2012.

Anthony O’Brien (30) and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the blaze. Both were found in an upstairs room.

The child’s mother Kelly O’Brien escaped the fire by jumping from an upstairs window.

The alarm was raised by neighbours who saw smoke coming from the semi-detached house.

A criminal investigation was launched by gardaí after the fire.

Two men, both in their 40s, were arrested on Thursday morning.

Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in June 2022. He has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.

