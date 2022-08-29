Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 11:55

Horizon Therapeutics announce 350 new jobs for Waterford

Horizon Therapeutics have announced plans to develop a new facility which will create 350 jobs in Co Waterford.
Horizon Therapeutics have announced plans to develop a new facility which will create 350 jobs in Co Waterford.

The company, which purchased a manufacturing facility from EirGen Pharma in IDA Ireland’s Business Park in June 2021, have submitted a planning application to expand a development and manufacturing facility.

The facility will provide new drug substance biologics development and manufacturing capabilities, adding about 320,000 sq ft to its current 44,000 sq ft drug product (fill-finish) biologics facility.

Horizon Therapeutic’s global headquarters have been located in Dublin since 2014.

“As we grow as a global biotechnology company, it is important to continue to invest in our development and manufacturing capabilities to supplement our current network of contract manufacturing organizations to maintain flexibility over our production and supply,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon.

“The planned expansion to add this drug substance facility is important to the long-term growth of our commercial and pipeline biologics as well as our commitment to Ireland, he said.

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of medicines for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

