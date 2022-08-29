Hosepipe ban in Cork to last four-weeks due to reduction in rainfall

Vivienne Clarke

Irish Water spokesperson Margaret Attridge has defended the introduction of a four-week hosepipe ban in West Cork, explaining the ban has come about as a result of a 76 per cent reduction in rainfall.

There had been only 7 mm of rainfall in West Cork recently compared to 37 mm in Sligo, Ms Attridge told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Conservation measures have been introduced in 40 schemes across the county because of deteriorating conditions, these include pressure management and filling reservoirs from water tankers along with cross connection of schemes.

It had been hoped that with the easing of the tourist season demand would lessen, she said, but the expected drop-off at the end of the heatwave did not happen and water use remains above average.

There has also been increased agricultural demand where private wells are struggling which has meant more pressure on public water schemes as farmers need to provide water for animals, added Ms Attridge.

When asked if the hose pipe ban in West Cork could extend to the rest of the country, she said that if the situation deteriorated then that could be necessary.

One hour of using a hose in a garden used up the same amount of water as a family of four in one day, which highlighted the importance of the hosepipe ban, said Ms Attridge.

There is a water use calculator on the utility’s website, she said, which could assist families with determining their water use, and it also includes advice on water conservation measures.