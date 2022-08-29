Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 07:38

Hosepipe ban in Cork to last four-weeks due to reduction in rainfall

Conservation measures have been introduced in 40 schemes across the county because of deteriorating water conditions.
Hosepipe ban in Cork to last four-weeks due to reduction in rainfall

Vivienne Clarke

Irish Water spokesperson Margaret Attridge has defended the introduction of a four-week hosepipe ban in West Cork, explaining the ban has come about as a result of a 76 per cent reduction in rainfall.

There had been only 7 mm of rainfall in West Cork recently compared to 37 mm in Sligo, Ms Attridge told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Conservation measures have been introduced in 40 schemes across the county because of deteriorating conditions, these include pressure management and filling reservoirs from water tankers along with cross connection of schemes.

It had been hoped that with the easing of the tourist season demand would lessen, she said, but the expected drop-off at the end of the heatwave did not happen and water use remains above average.

There has also been increased agricultural demand where private wells are struggling which has meant more pressure on public water schemes as farmers need to provide water for animals, added Ms Attridge.

When asked if the hose pipe ban in West Cork could extend to the rest of the country, she said that if the situation deteriorated then that could be necessary.

One hour of using a hose in a garden used up the same amount of water as a family of four in one day, which highlighted the importance of the hosepipe ban, said Ms Attridge.

There is a water use calculator on the utility’s website, she said, which could assist families with determining their water use, and it also includes advice on water conservation measures.

More in this section

Three pedestrians hit by car that mounted pavement in Dublin Three pedestrians hit by car that mounted pavement in Dublin
Cost-of-living rises hitting prospective renters and buyers, survey finds Cost-of-living rises hitting prospective renters and buyers, survey finds
‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park ‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park
west corkirish waterhosepipe banrainfall reductionpressure managementreservoirs
Man seriously injured in hospital after Dublin house fire

Man seriously injured in hospital after Dublin house fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more