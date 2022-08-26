Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 17:25

Over €122,000 worth of drugs seized in Waterford city

Three people have been arrested in connection with the seizure
Muireann Duffy

Three people have been arrested in Waterford city in connection with a large seizure of drugs on Friday.

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara - targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the State - gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence.

During the course of the search, cocaine worth an estimated €100,450, cannabis herb worth €15,000 and ecstasy tablets worth €6,960 were discovered and seized.

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and were taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda stations where they are currently being held under section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The seized drugs will now be sent for further analysis and gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

