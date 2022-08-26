Over €122,000 worth of drugs seized in Waterford city

Muireann Duffy

Three people have been arrested in Waterford city in connection with a large seizure of drugs on Friday.

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara - targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the State - gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence.

During the course of the search, cocaine worth an estimated €100,450, cannabis herb worth €15,000 and ecstasy tablets worth €6,960 were discovered and seized.

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and were taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda stations where they are currently being held under section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The seized drugs will now be sent for further analysis and gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.