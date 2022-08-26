Woman (80s) dies in single car crash in Co Cork

Amy Blaney

A woman in her 80s has died in a fatal road crash in Co Cork on Friday morning.

At about 10.30am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car crash on St Mary’s Road in Midleton.

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.