Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 20:26

Payments company Yapstone confirms 'potential job losses' for Drogheda

The news comes just weeks after the company celebrated its 10th anniversary in Ireland
Payments company Yapstone confirms 'potential job losses' for Drogheda

Elaine Keogh

American payments processing company, Yapstone has confirmed job losses may be on the cards at its Irish operation.

The company currently employs 65 people at its international headquarters in Drogheda, Co Louth.

On Thursday evening, Yapstone confirmed it had "regrettably informed" its Irish employees that it would be "entering into a period of consultation with regards to potential job losses".

"We will provide further detail once that consultation process is completed," the company said, adding it had "no further comment to make at this time".

Concerns were expressed on Wednesday after it emerged there was a question mark over the future of the Drogheda operations, coming just weeks after the company marked its 10th anniversary in Ireland.

Responding to the concerns on Wednesday, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar described the reports as "really concerning".

"I’ve asked my officials and the IDA to meet with the company to get more information. My priority is the staff and helping the company keep these jobs if at all possible.

"We’ve worked hard to create employment opportunities in all parts of Ireland and have a vision for Dundalk, Drogheda and the surrounding area, to be an economic corridor between Dublin and Belfast, which can compete for opportunities both North and South of the border.

"The Government is on hand to help here in whatever way we can," the Tánaiste added.

More in this section

'Great Disconnection': Poll finds 63% of Irish workers disengaged from work 'Great Disconnection': Poll finds 63% of Irish workers disengaged from work
One in five sex workers sexually exploited by gardaí, report finds One in five sex workers sexually exploited by gardaí, report finds
Almost half a million units of illegal medicines seized in first half of the year Almost half a million units of illegal medicines seized in first half of the year
leo varadkarjob losseslouthdroghedajobsyapstone
Funeral of young man killed in Limerick collision told he was a 'kind-hearted, pure rogue'

Funeral of young man killed in Limerick collision told he was a 'kind-hearted, pure rogue'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more