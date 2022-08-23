Woman (94) and two sons held hostage during Roscommon aggravated burglary

An elderly woman and her two sons were held hostage during an aggravated burglary in Co Roscommon in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Irish Examiner reports gardaí in Roscommon are now appealing for information following the incident in Ballintubber at around 1am.

A gang of up to six masks men are believed to have broken into a business premises, which is understood to be attached to a family home, armed with screwdrivers and other objects.

The 94-year-old woman and her two sons who were in the property at the time were held hostage in one room while the property was ransacked by the men.

One of the victims, a man aged in his 60s, was assaulted during the incident however he did not require medical attention and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The group of men fled the scene with a sum of cash, the value of which has not been disclosed.

An investigation into the matter has been launched and gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Ashpark area of Ballintubber between 10.30pm on Sunday, August 21st and 12.30am on Monday, August 22nd to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094-962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.