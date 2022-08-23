Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 07:59

TUI: Cost-of-living crisis worsening teacher shortage

The Teachers Union of Ireland has warned that the cost-of-living crisis is making it harder for schools to recruit and retain teachers.
TUI: Cost-of-living crisis worsening teacher shortage

James Cox

The Teachers Union of Ireland has warned that the cost-of-living crisis is making it harder for schools to recruit and retain teachers.

In a statement issued this morning, the union said failure to resolve pay discrimination has made the teaching profession much less attractive.

Due to cost-cutting during the financial crisis ten years ago, teachers hired after 2012 still earn less than their counterparts hired before that year.

Liz Farrell TUI President said it is causing major issues for schools, according to a recent survey they conducted.

Ms Farrell said: "Ninety-nine per cent of schools experience recruitment difficulties, 66 [per cent] experience teacher retention difficulties, 75 per cent of schools advertised positions for which no teacher applied, and 70 per cent unfilled vacancies."

She added: “The cost-of-living crisis, particularly in relation to accommodation and transport, is worsening what was already a dire situation, particularly in larger urban areas."

More in this section

Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone
Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €3.2m in Dublin Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €3.2m in Dublin
An Bord Pleanála should be scrapped, Minister says An Bord Pleanála should be scrapped, Minister says
teachingteachersteachers union of irelandcost of livingcost-of-living crisisliz farrell
HP blame 17% revenue slump on industry-wide supply issues

HP blame 17% revenue slump on industry-wide supply issues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more