Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 17:34

Gardaí appeal for information on 26th anniversary since disappearance of Fiona Pender

The 25-year-old was described as being 5ft 5in in height, with long blonde hair and was seven months pregnant when she went missing.
Gardaí appeal for information on 26th anniversary since disappearance of Fiona Pender

Tuesday will mark the 26th anniversary since the disappearance of Fiona Pender.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for information on the disappearance of Fiona who was last seen on the morning of August 23rd, 1996.

Fiona was last seen at about 6am when she was at her flat on Church Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the investigation team based at Tullamore Garda station and Portlaoise Garda station.

No person has been brought to justice for the disappearance of Fiona at this time.

Fiona was described as being 5ft 5in in height, with long blonde hair.

She was 25 years of age at the time she went missing.

Fiona was wearing bright coloured clothing and white leggings.

She was seven months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Fiona in the early morning of Friday 23rd August 1996, who has not spoken to Gardaí, to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, or any Garda Station. Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

An Bord Pleanála should be scrapped, Minister says An Bord Pleanála should be scrapped, Minister says
Small businesses call for Government support amid rising energy bills Small businesses call for Government support amid rising energy bills
Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says
missing persontullamoreco offalydisappearancefiona penderaugust 23rd1996
Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €3.2m in Dublin

Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €3.2m in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more