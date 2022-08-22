Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 08:04

Father and son injured after assault by large group of people in Co Kildare

The younger victim (29) is believed to be in an unresponsive state in Tallaght Hospital and to have suffered serious head injuries.
A father and son are receiving treatment in hospital after being severely beaten by a large group of people in Co Kildare.

The younger victim (29) is believed to be in an unresponsive state in Tallaght Hospital and to have suffered serious head injuries. His father, who is aged in his 50s, suffered less serious injuries.

According to The Irish Times, gardaí believe the men, who are from Limerick and had travelled to Kildare for a family gathering, were attacked in Monasterevin by as many as 10 people following a verbal row in a bar.

Kildare gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the incident. The Garda said emergency services received a report of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises on Dublin Road, Monasterevin shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

The young man was found to be unresponsive at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght. His father was treated at the scene for facial injuries and taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made. An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

