Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 06:28

Gardaí appeal for information after body found in Dublin canal

Officers retrieved the body from the water at Ballybough Bridge at about 12.30pm
Gardaí appeal for information after body found in Dublin canal

Gardaí are working to identify the body of a man discovered in the Royal Canal in Dublin on Sunday.

Officers retrieved the body from the water at Ballybough Bridge at about 12.30pm. It was later removed from the scene to the city morgue in Whitehall. An examination of the scene has taken place.

There is no indication yet as to the cause of death or if foul play was involved. A postmortem is due to be carried out and the results will direct the course of the investigation. The body is not believed to have been in the water for long.

The first task was to establish the man’s identity, a Garda source told The Irish Times.

Garda headquarters said it was investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body. A number of Garda and fire brigade units attended the scene on Sunday afternoon after the body was spotted in the water.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing and appealed to anyone who may have noticed something unusual in the area to contact Mountjoy station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Mother of four remembered as 'strong, powerful, a force of nature' at prayer service Mother of four remembered as 'strong, powerful, a force of nature' at prayer service
What the papers say: Sundays' front pages What the papers say: Sundays' front pages
Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump
dublingardadeathbodyroyal canal
Robert Troy has ‘cleared the air’ in resolving declaration errors, says Taoiseach

Robert Troy has ‘cleared the air’ in resolving declaration errors, says Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more