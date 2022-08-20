Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 08:44

Robert Troy declines to say why his rental tenancy was not registered

is a legal requirement for all rentals to be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board.
Robert Troy declines to say why his rental tenancy was not registered

Kenneth Fox

Minister of State Robert Troy has declined to confirm when a rental tenancy at his former primary residence, which began nine months ago, was registered.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the property, on the site of the Ballynacarrigy Post Office, has been rented since last November, according to a statement made by Mr Troy on Thursday and confirmed by the tenant on Friday.

It is a legal requirement for all rentals to be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board.

An online search for the property was displaying no returns on Friday evening and sources within the RTB confirmed that at that point the property had not yet been registered on the board's system.

A spokesperson for the board said the online register of tenancies is the official register of all tenancies registered with the RTB.

Mr Troy had not responded when contacted earlier on Friday to ask why the property was not being returned by way of an online search of the register.

When advised that confirmation had been received that the rental was not apparently registered, Mr Troy replied with an RTB number with the prefix ‘RT-0822’ which he said represented the registration number for the post office property.

Asked if the property had been registered in August 2022, Mr Troy did not respond. As of Friday evening, the RTB register was still not returning any results for the post office rental.

Separately, a property Mr Troy has declared as providing him with rental income at Cathedral Street in Mullingar appeared within the RTB register overnight on Friday.

Mr Troy had not responded to questions on Thursday as to why the Cathedral View property did not appear to be registered with the RTB.

On Friday, a search for the same eircode as used on Thursday returned four results, where previously none had been found.

Mr Troy did not reply on Friday evening when asked for a copy of the equivalent registration number for Cathedral View that he had already provided for the Ballynacarrigy property.

The Minister has declared the Cathedral View rental property on an annual basis on his Dail register of interests since he became a TD in 2011.

More in this section

Reports finds ‘significant level of uncertainty’ over State’s property portfolio Reports finds ‘significant level of uncertainty’ over State’s property portfolio
Childcare provider warns of closures and staff cuts due to State funding delay Childcare provider warns of closures and staff cuts due to State funding delay
Endangered Asiatic lion now taking visitors at Fota Wildlife Park Endangered Asiatic lion now taking visitors at Fota Wildlife Park
residential tenancies boardirelandeircoderobert troyregisteredrtb number
Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran

Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more