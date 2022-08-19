Childcare provider warns of closures and staff cuts due to State funding delay

Vivienne Clarke

The chief executive of one of the country’s largest childcare providers has warned that they might need to let some staff go because of a delay in core funding which was agreed last December.

The funding agreement of €221 million was to ensure no increase to fees this year above September 2021 rates.

However, the Department of Children recently told childcare providers that it was not certain the EROs (Employment Regulation Orders) would be in place at the start of September.

Tigers Childcare founder Karen Clince told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the delay to core funding could push the sector further into crisis. Childcare providers could not continue "to haemorrhage money" and her company had a duty to protect the 2,000 children for whom they provided childcare.

Ms Clince explained that childcare providers were already hiring staff at the improved rates of pay of €13 per hour, (an increase from the previous rate of €11.70) based on the core funding kicking in from September 1st.

The interim funding now being promised by the Department would amount to approximately half of what was expected under the core funding scheme, she said. This would put a lot of providers under pressure with many, potentially, being forced to let staff go or to close rooms in order to protect their business.

“Some may even have to cease business altogether,” she said.

The planned supports by the Government were not coming fast enough, she added. People were expecting to enter the sector at the €13 wage level, but employers had not yet received that money. In the meantime inflation rates and other costs such as utilities were going up.

The proposed interim funding was not enough to cover wages which have “spiralled out of control.” There was no guarantee that childcare providers would not increase their rates, she said. “It’s a very difficult situation to be in.”

A stipulation of core funding is that providers are unable to increase prices to cover rising costs. Ms Clince called for an increase in the amount allocated through interim funding and certainty on how long it will take for the EROs to be approved.