Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 16:05

Man arrested over serious assault at house in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault outside a property in Arklow on August 2nd
By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been arrested after a serious assault at a house in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí said a man in his 40s was assaulted on the Ashfield estate in Arklow in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2nd.

The injured man was discovered at about 2.30am with “wounds to the head”.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Gardaí said the suspect, also in his 40s, is being detained at Bray Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 12.30am and 2.30am and who may have witnessed anything.

They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from the area make it available.

Contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

