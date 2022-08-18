Man released without charge in connection with Killarney murder probe

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 50s has been released without charge having been arrested in connection with the murder of 75-year-old Kerry grandmother and mother of four Miriam Burns.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and was held for questioning at Killarney Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, allowing him to be detained for 24 hours without charge.

The man was released shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and it is understood the man is liaising with gardaí in relation to a separate and unrelated matter.

Ms Burns was found dead in a front room of her two-storey home in Arshanavooley, Killarney at lunchtime on Monday with unexplained injuries.

Neighbours had called to the house after one of her children, who lives abroad, expressed concern after being unable to reach her by phone.

A murder investigation was launched following the completion of the postmortem examination carried out at Kerry University Hospital by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The results of the postmortem were not released for operational reasons. However, it is understood the injuries sustained by Ms Burns were consistent with an attack.

Search

Gardaí have carried out a search of land near an old wishing well as they continue their investigation into Ms Burns' death.

Officers combed the site near the Old Well in addition to examining an area near Ross Castle. It is understood gardaí found clothing and other materials during the course of the search, which could possibly be linked to the murder.

There was no sign of a break in at the property where Ms Burns's body was discovered. It is believed the person may have been known to her.

A forensic examination of the property was carried out following the discovery of her remains. An incident room has also been set up and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí believe Ms Burns was fatally assaulted in her home sometime between last Friday and Monday.

She had lived in Adshanavooley for over 40 years and was known for her involvement in the community.

Ms Burns was a native of Milltown and was a regular cyclist who also had a passion for gardening and travel.

Her funeral details will be finalised in the coming days.